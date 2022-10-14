Mexico.- The reality show premiered on Netflix always queenswhere I know follows the lives of Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata and Lorena Herrerabut it is the latter that we are now going to talk about.

And it is that, during the program of six episodes, the actress and singer from Sinaloa uncovers the reason why she decided not to have childrena theme that has followed her throughout her career.

In addition to other personal issues, Lorena Herrera uncover the real reason she didn’t become a motherbecause her work is too absorbing and she never wanted to be an absent mother in her children’s lives, so she would have to leave them with someone to take care of them.

The truth is that the subject also comes to light during the confessions of Sylvia Pasquel, who revealed during the program that she did not have a good time because Silvia Pinal was not a mother present in her life due to her busy life. Likewise, she explains that she did not want her daughter, Stephanie Salas, to go through the same thing, so she decided to change the course of her relationship and make it her priority.

Among the revelations made by Lorena about his private lifealso uncovered that her primary gynecologist has told her to continue taking care of herself and not lower her guard, because could get pregnant if it is not done.

The surprise of many is that Herrera is already 55 years old, a time in women’s lives when it is almost impossible to get pregnant, however, it is the professionals who have the last word.

