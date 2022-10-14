The reason for the dispute is the passage from Santos to the blaugrana club which has caused a fuss. Next Monday the first hearing

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and left in 2017. Both the arrival and the departure were accompanied by controversy and a mountain of money. But if the transition to PSG was made in transparency with the payment of the 222 million euro termination clause, the one from Santos to Barcelona caused a legal fuss that led to a series of lawsuits.

Low figures – From the beginning, the figures for the passage declared by Barcelona seemed too low. The then president Sandro Rosell, then forced to resign as well as his deputy and successor Josep Maria Bartomeu, had partially corrected the initial figures, but from Brazil the company Dis, which held 40% of Neymar’s card, has always stated that the published numbers were false.

Fraud and corruption – Dalla Dis denounced the matter before a court in Barcelona and 9 years after the transfer of O Ney from Santos to Barça on Monday at the Juzgado Number 17 of the Catalan city the trial will begin. The alleged crimes are those of particular fraud and corruption, and the accused are the player, his father, his mother, Santos managers, Rosell and Bartomeu. See also Van Aert, Pantani, Nibali, Merckx: when the company dresses in yellow and pink

5 years – For Neymar, his father and Sandro Rosell the prosecution asks for 5 years in prison and for the PSG player the disability to play sports during the sentence, as well as 7 years of disability to play players for Neymar the father. On the sidelines, the imposition of fines totaling over 150 million euros is expected.

Florentino witness – Among the witnesses called to speak was Florentino Perez, because according to Dis the player was not sold to the highest bidder, given that Madrid were willing to pay more for the Brazilian Santos. Which instead ended up in Barcelona, ​​but according to the prosecution the figures of the passage were never declared in their entirety, with a lot of money changed hands in an unclear way. The final word is up to the judge.

