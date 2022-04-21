The journalist Fiorella Retiz broke her silence about the ampay who starred with Aldo Miyashiro and pointed out that she is experiencing a difficult moment, since she has no words to express her pain due to the situation experienced by the people involved.

At first, the reporter did not want to testify until the images came out. However, after the broadcast of her meeting with Miyashiro on national television, the now former presenter did not speak until today.

YOU CAN SEE: Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz: the memes generated by the ampay spread by Magaly Medina

“I am very sorry for what has happened. I apologize to everyone involved. There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. I never thought I’d experience something like this. Now, alone and in shame, I will face the consequences. To everyone who knows me and has supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Retiz wrote on his Instagram account.

On the other hand, the journalist keeps the comments of your social networks and your account disabled. Twitter It’s blocked. In that sense, his last publication -before today’s pronouncement- was a soccer game by the Once Machos team.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Samu’ after Miyashiro’s ampay with Fiorella Retiz: Nobody should be left without a job for that

Fiorella Retiz recognizes ampay with Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: Instagram

he lost his job

The management of “Click” decided to dispense with the services of Fiorella Retiz due to the images released yesterday by Magali TV. This is how he leaves the leadership of his program that was broadcast on VIVA TV.