A show of strength. The first of 2023. Bayern Munich, who had drawn the last three games of the championship, won 4-2 at Wolfsburg, who had lost only one game in their stadium in the whole tournament. The game was controlled from the very first minutes, so much so that with two goals from former Juventus player Coman (9′ and 14′) and Müller’s goal (19′), the Bavarians were three goals ahead before the twentieth. Kaminski’s goal in the 44th minute was useless, with the wolves unable to get back into the match despite Kimmich’s expulsion in the 54th minute, actually suffering a poker from Musiala in the 73rd minute. In the final, Svanberg’s goal (81′). The German champions thus return to the top of the standings, +1 over Union Berlin and +3 over Borussia Dortmund. See also Bayern is "one step" from the "Bundesliga" title

THE RACE — Nagelsmann lines up his team with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with De Ligt and Cancelo in defense, Coman, Musiala and Sané behind Müller. Wolfsburg didn’t even start badly, giving the feeling of being able to put the Bavarians in difficulty from a physical point of view. In the 9th minute, however, it was Bayern who moved forward: Coman crossed from the left looking for Müller who annoys the opposing goalkeeper Casteels. The ball is long, but slips into the far post. On 14′ the double: Cancelo crosses from the right, finding Coman who makes it 2-0 on the fly. In the 19th minute it was Müller, with a header, who scored the 3-0 with an assist from Kimmich. Bayern tries to manage, but concedes a couple of chances: on the first Sommer is good, who then has to surrender to Kaminski’s shot.

THE RECOVERY — Wolfsburg got off to a strong start and came close to scoring in the 52nd minute (Svanberg wasted kicking from an excellent position), forcing Kimmich to be sent off two minutes later: the midfielder was forced to make a tactical foul on Arnold, who was launched into an open field, leaving his in 10. The hosts push, but fail to make an impact, even suffering Musiala’s poker: the German talent, in the 73rd minute, gets rid of several opponents before beating Casteels again. Wolfsburg still tries to get back in the race, first with Svanberg’s goal, then with Gerhardt’s, which is however canceled by the Var. Bayern thus obtains their first victory in the league of 2023, on a very simple pitch. Taking back the top of the standings and sending a clear message to all opponents. However, unlike in previous years, they remain nearby. See also América disappoints in its Clausura debut by drawing 0-0 against Gallos

