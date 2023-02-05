London (dpa)

Manchester City rejected the precious gift of its rival, Arsenal, to approach it in the competition for the English Premier League title, after it suffered a surprising 0-1 loss against its host, Tottenham Hotspur, today, Sunday, in the twenty-second stage of the competition.

Manchester City, the defending champion in the past two seasons, remained in second place with 45 points, remaining 5 points behind Arsenal, the “leader”, who still has a postponed match.

City had hoped to reduce the difference to two points with Arsenal, who lost 0-1 to Everton, yesterday, Saturday, at the same stage of the competition, but failed to achieve its goal after it suffered its fourth defeat in the competition during the current season, continuing its shaky results in the recent period in the championship. After achieving only 4 victories in his last eight matches in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, Tottenham’s balance, which achieved its 12th victory in the championship this season against 3 draws and 7 defeats, rose to 39 points in fifth place.

English international star Harry Kane played the starring role in the match, after scoring Tottenham’s only goal in the 15th minute, before the London team played with ten players in the final minutes, after Christian Romero was sent off in the 86th minute for receiving a second warning.

Don Kane wrote his name in golden letters in the history of Tottenham, after he was the only historic scorer for the London team, after raising his score to 267 goals in 416 matches he played with the team in various tournaments. Kane surpassed former star Jimmy Greaves by one goal, who scored 266 goals for the team in 379 matches in various tournaments during the period from 1961 to 1970. Kane scored his goals from 2010 until now.

And Kane celebrated another number today with the same goal, raising his tally to 200 goals with Tottenham in the English Premier League. With this victory, Tottenham took revenge for its 4/2 loss against Manchester City in the face of the two previous teams in the competition, which took place on the ninth of last January.