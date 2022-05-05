Mexico.- Through Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg stated that as of this day the WhatsApp message reactions will already be available.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that you can react in six ways to messages from WhatsApp.

With a thumb, heart, laughing emoji, worried emoji, sad emoji and thanks, these are the reactions that users can use without the need to respond to messages with an emoji as before.

This new feature was already available on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, now it only remains wait for it to be enabled on WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the whatsapp reactions were officially presented a few weeks ago, along with the “WhatsApp Communities”.

Mark Zuckerberg announced that the reactions will be available from this day / Photo: Capture

To use the reactions you just have to leave your finger pressed on a message so that they appear and choose one to react to the text.

You can also use it to react to messages, photos, videos and audios sent to you by WhatsApp. As for the groups, the messages will have a number indicating the members who have reacted to the message.

So just wait WhatsApp reactions in Mexicowhich will soon reach the whole world.

