Supported by investment funds and other millionaires, the South African businessman has not yet hinted at the line he will take ahead of Twitter, but has already criticized “censorship” on the network.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Businessman Elon Musk will be temporarily CEO of Twitter once the purchase of the messaging platform, for which he will pay $44 billion, is closed, CNBC reported on Thursday. The network, which did not name its source, said the billionaire would run the company for “a few months”.

This information was released after it became known that several investment funds and other millionaires have pledged to contribute $7 billion of the $21 billion the tycoon has pledged to finance as part of the acquisition – the remaining amount will be raised with bank loans. .

Among the moguls supporting Musk in his new venture are Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, financial firm Sequoia, cryptocurrency exchange Binance, and even a Saudi prince, Al Walid bin Talal, according to a document filed with the Commission on United States Securities and Exchange (SEC).

Musk didn’t give many concrete clues about what he plans to do with Twitter, but suggested he wants to reduce what he calls “censorship” on the network, in reference to content moderation policies.