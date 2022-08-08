The Sierra Leonean flag ship ‘Razoni’ became one of the symbols of hope in the midst of war on Monday last week. She was the first ship to receive authorization to set sail from the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and thus resume the export of Ukrainian cereals, vital to alleviate the serious world food crisis that has been unleashed as a result of the conflict. She did so under the agreement reached at the end of July between kyiv and Moscow under the supervision of the UN and Turkey.

The ‘Razoni’ was sailing towards Tripoli, in Lebanon, with 26,000 tons of corn in its holds. A week later, however, she is in international waters waiting to find a buyer for her cargo.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador in the Lebanese capital, “the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to the delivery delay (five months)”. It is the time that has elapsed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Now the seller is looking for another destination. It could be in Lebanon or in another country,” the Ukrainian embassy added in a message posted on Twitter.

On the other hand, yesterday another four cargo ships sailed from the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk with 170,000 tons of grain on board. In this way, there are already ten ships that have been able to export Ukrainian cereal.

millionaire aid



The situation contributes to alleviate the diminished Ukrainian economy, which depended to a large extent on the six million tons of grain that, before the war, it sent to international markets. Yesterday, the World Bank announced that it has approved a new economic aid package for Ukraine worth 4.5 billion euros.

The United States, for its part, reported that it will send more weapons to kyiv worth a billion euros, including Javelin anti-tank rockets, surface-to-air missiles and ammunition for Himars systems, which have helped kyiv forces attack the Russian troops from a long distance.