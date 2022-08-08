It’s called the ‘inflation-cutting law’, but about the only thing the law doesn’t do is substantially reduce inflation. The Congressional Budget Office, an independent, impartial agency that analyzes the budgetary impact of bills, previously concluded that the Senate Democratic Party proposal will change inflation by no more than one-tenth percent in the coming years — but it couldn’t tell if that would be an increase or decrease.

Which policy proposals are included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022?

climate

Of the $433 billion (almost 425 million euros) in government spending in the law, by far the largest part goes to measures to combat climate change: 369 billion. This makes it the largest climate law in American history in monetary terms.

Tax benefits for renewable energy are mainly paid from that amount. Energy companies receive financial support to make the transition to sustainable production more attractive. 1.5 billion is available for companies that want to limit methane emissions. There will be ‘green banks’, non-profit institutions that with a fund of 20 billion dollars help citizens to pay for the purchase of sustainable products such as electric cars, heat pumps or solar panels.

According to calculations by an independent think tank, the climate measures in the law should lead to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions between 31 and 44 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Last year, President Biden proposed that the United States should be more than 50 percent by 2030. should emit less greenhouse gases than in 2005.

In exchange for the support of a conservative Democratic senator, the law has undergone amendments that point in the opposite direction. Issuance of new operating licenses for oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska is now permitted. It also makes it easier for these companies if they have to overcome objections from environmental organizations.

Medicine and care

Two provisions in the law should help limit healthcare costs for citizens – an important goal, given that medical costs play an important role in individual bankruptcies, across all income groups. From 2026, the government will be allowed to negotiate the price of medicines with the pharmaceutical industry. If those companies raise the prices of their medicines in the Medicare social insurance package above the level of inflation, they must return money to a government fund.

The maximum personal contribution to medicines is set at $2,000 per year for people in the social health insurance package. Democrats have failed to cap the cost of insulin for diabetes patients.

budget deficit

According to the Democrats in Congress, the law will generate so much revenue (see below under the point ‘taxes’) that in ten years an additional $300 billion will be paid off the budget deficit, now about $2.8 trillion. After the frugal Obama years, President Trump’s tax cuts have caused a rapid increase in the budget deficit. Government spending in the corona crisis has pushed the deficit to a record high in 2021, more than 3,000 billion. The question is how firm the forecast for the annual reduction of 30 billion is, because the Democrats have not yet provided the final calculations for it.

Taxes

How can all those hundreds of billions be financed? By increasing tax revenues. Democrats say households earning less than $400,000 a year will not pay additional taxes. The burden of this expensive package has to be borne by large corporations who now often pay no taxes at all in the US. They are subject to a minimum 15 percent income tax rate — a rate the Biden administration has also managed to commit its US allies to, in order to prevent international tax flight.

It has also been agreed in the law that companies that buy back their own shares, usually a trick to present the figures more rosy or to provide the largest shareholders and executives, must pay 1 percent tax on this.

The IRS will receive an additional $80 billion to ensure it can hire enough people to actually collect the new tax.

At this point in the law, too, the Democrats had to add water to the wine in the end. To keep another moderate senator on board, the minimum income tax for private investors was scrapped. This senator’s argument was that those investment companies also have a lot of money in small and medium-sized enterprises and that the government does not want to harm them anyway.

