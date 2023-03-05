Saturday, March 4, 2023, 7:08 p.m.



Updated 9:26 p.m.



The 79-year-old farmer Pascual Rodríguez died this Saturday afternoon when he was attacked by a cow on a private farm he owned, located in the area of ​​La Campana, in the municipality of Cieza, where bullfighting is usually held private.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a call from the rancher’s son, also the father of the bullfighter Verónica Rodríguez, at around 4:50 p.m., reporting that upon arriving at the farm, he observed that his father was lying unconscious on the ground and that, apparently, he had Gored by a cow. According to sources close to the investigation, the animal was in labor and, for unknown reasons, would have reacted violently.



Pascual Rodríguez (left), with his daughter, the former bullfighter Verónica Rodríguez, and the right-handed Juan José Padilla (right).



paco tailor







A mobile unit of the Emergency Service traveled to the scene of the event, which could only certify the death of the man, owner of the Toros del Alamar family ranch. Several units of the Civil Guard also attended, whose troops have taken charge of the investigation.