The leaders, now at +14 on Crotone and a week away from the direct confrontation, go under with the Irpinia, then overwhelm them. Pescara of the Bohemian, ahead 2-0, is resumed by Juve Stabia

More and more Catanzaro, with Serie B getting closer. Vivarini’s team delights the more than 10,000 Ceravolo crowd with another show (4-1 at Avellino) and sees their advantage over the chasing Crotone rise to 14 points.

Next Monday at the Scida there will be a direct clash, but it is Lamberto Zauli – after the equal of his team in Picerno – who suggests what the meaning of the match will be: “For personal pride we want to try to beat the leaders and make a gift to the city and to the fans”. Pride remains, in fact: but recovering 14 points in 8 days now seems unrealistic.

AFTER YOU Also because Vivarini’s battleship – the best attack and best defense of the entire Serie C – does not show any weaknesses nor does it allow itself moments of distraction: under the leap of Marconi in the first half, Catanzaro reaches Avellino with Biasci (retorted on penalty saved by Pane) and overtook him with goal number 22 from top scorer Iemmello, to then spread – after Auriletto’s red light, for having prevented a clear scoring chance – with Biasci’s encore (who reaches 16 this season) and Pontisso’s poker. Fourth defeat in a row for Rastelli at the helm of the Irpinia team. Crotone, as mentioned, further lose contact from the top after a 1-1 draw on the field of the very solid Picerno (they have lost only one in the last 10 days): everything happens in the second half, with the Lucanians ahead thanks to Santarcangelo – 20 years and 3 goals in the league, freshly signed on the first contract between professionals – and joined by the substitute D’Errico. See also Pokémon Legends: Arceus, how to have evolutions via trade

WAIT There was great expectation for the third debut of Zdenek Zeman, 75 years old, at the helm of Pescara and – as expected – the Adriatic did not lack emotions in the 2-2 draw with Juve Stabia. The new course of the Bohemian opens with a brace from the rediscovered center forward Lescano (a somewhat surprising favorite over Vergani), but the blue-and-whites miss the chances to close it, they are reassembled by Silipo and Zigoni and have a goal canceled in full stoppage time by Merola who leaves Zeman with great doubts (“He was good, the referee whistled foul for confusion”). In the end, however, Pochesci probably saves the bench and Pescara is caught up in third place. In fact, Foggia is now on the podium too, with their third success in a row (the second since Mario Somma replaced Gallo): they finished 2-0 at Zaccheria with Viterbo, the first goal for the Rossoneri by the Spanish Rutjens and – after the Mastropietro was sent off, leaving Lazio down to ten players from the start of the second half – a double by defender-bomber Garattoni, deployed from fifth in midfield and reached 7 goals. See also Barça dominates, but does not win against Napoli

March 4th – 9.27pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Catanzaro #record #pace #Avellino #Zeman #restarts #draw