It will be lrainy weather in Querétaro for the beginning of the week, September 17 to 20, as predicted by the National Meteorological Service (SMN); however, it will stop raining by the end of the week.

During the afternoon of this Sunday and until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, low pressure channels are expected to be recorded over the interior and southeast of the national territory and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

These phenomena will cause showers and heavy to occasional rains very strong on entities in the center, east, south and southeast of the country.

With respect to Querétaro, intervals of showers are expected with occasional heavy rains of 25 to 50 millimeters deep, as well as wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils.

For Monday, the low pressure channel will be positioned over the interior of the national territory, accompanied by an entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

This phenomenon will cause showers and heavy rains over entities in the center and south of the country, including the Valley of Mexico; In Querétaro, intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm are expected, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

For the rest of the week, a decrease in the potential for rain is expected over entities in the north, northeast, east and areas of central Mexico.

Therefore, only on Tuesday there will be intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm, but on Wednesday no rain is expected in the entity.

It should be noted that from Monday to Wednesday, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C are forecast in the state of Querétaro.

It will be until Thursday when light rains are forecast in almost the entire state.