Belarus will purchase up to 500 thousand tons of grain from Russia in 2023

Belarus will purchase up to five hundred thousand tons of grain from Russia in 2023. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Leonid Zayats on air TV channel “Belarus 1”.

“We will not buy more than five hundred thousand tons,” the official noted.

Hare emphasized that there are one hundred thousand tons of food wheat in stock, which can be used for food purposes. It is clarified that the resolution of the Council of Ministers set the price at 12.5 thousand Russian rubles per ton excluding VAT.

On September 14, the head of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, arrived on a visit to Russia. The next day he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.