The rain that has been falling with varying intensity on the city of Cartagena since seven in the afternoon forced this Palm Sunday to dissolve the children's procession of the Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, in which some five thousand people participate, when all thirds of Hebrews with their corresponding thrones were already in the street.

The eldest brother of the California Brotherhood, Pedro Ayala, gave the order to dissolve around seven thirty in the afternoon, when the procession had already been going on for two and a half hours and had completely passed through the streets of Aire, Cañón, Mayor and Puerta. of Murcia. The rain increased when the throne of the Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, the popular Burrica, headliner of this parade, went precisely through the Puerta de Murcia. He turned around and returned to the church of Santa María de Gracia by the shortest route.

