GameStop may have revealed the release window for the remake of Silent Hill 2.

After several years of silence, Konami has decided to bring back the iconic horror franchise by putting several projects in the pipeline. As well as the remake of Silent Hill 2, Konami announced the film Return to Silent Hill and video games Silent Hill Townfall And Silent Hill F.

Furthermore, in recent months, they have been released Silent Hill Ascension And Silent Hill: The Short Messagewho however received a terrible reception by critics and the public.

Fans' hopes are therefore pinned on the aforementioned remake of Silent Hill 2, as far as the latest trailer released did not convince fans of the franchise.

Despite this, fans are eager to find out when the title will be released and, in this sense, GameStop recently published promotional material that suggests that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will make its debut in late 2024.

🌫️🪟 Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Window 🪟🌫️ It looks like we have confirmation that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be releasing late 2024. Spotted in @GameStop by @SilentHillSin! pic.twitter.com/SBlVUx8EnO — Will | Horror Game Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 22, 2024

This, of course, does not mean the remake of Silent Hill 2 it will really be released at the end of 2024, given that Konami has not yet expressed its opinion on the matter.

In any case it is likely that the company based in Chūō will reveal the title's release date in the coming weeks. Until then, we urge you to take any unofficial information with a grain of salt.



