The Race for Heroes returns to Bogotá after 4 years. On this occasion, the event expects the participation of 10,000 athletes in 10k and 5k modalities. It is a massive event in which participants strive to compete and support each other until they reach the finish line, on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The In-Person Race will take place in Bogotá on May 5, 2024 and the meeting point is Plaza de los Alfiles of the Gran Estación Shopping Center (26th Street #62-47).

“All Colombians will have the opportunity to express our support for the Heroes of the Homeland, soldiers and police officers who risk their lives every day to protect us. By participating in the Race for Heroes we will be able to run alongside the men and women of our Military and Police Forces, compete with them shoulder to shoulder and thank them for their dedication and strength. Each of us will run for a different reason or intention. #YoCorroTo honor the soldiers and police officers injured and killed in combat. And why do you run?” he explains. María Alejandra Neira executive director of the Matamoros Corporation.

The activity is carried out in tribute to the 13,500 wounded in combat left by the armed conflict. Photo:Abel Cardenas

This sixteenth version of the Race for Heroes will have two distances in the female, male and non-binary categories:

10k category:

– Open (18 – 39 years)

– Master (40 – 59 years)

– Plus (60 years and older)

– Minors: (14 to 17 years old)

– Handcycle (All ages)

– Lower limb prosthesis (All ages)

• 5k category:

– General (all ages)

– Wheelchair.

– Minors: (14 to 17 years old)

– Lower limb prosthesis

The funds raised by the Matamoros Corporation will be invested in basic, middle and higher education programs, rehabilitation through sports for injured men and women of the Military and Police Forces, with disabilities, their families and the families of those who died in exercise of his duty.

How to register?

1. If you want to participate, you can register through the portal www.carreraporlosheroes.org

2. Once there you must click on the section that says “register now”.

3. You will then be shown two options with different prices.

4. One of them is for the general public and the other is only for active or retired military or police officers.

5. Follow the instructions and complete all the information.

Prices:

• General public $120,000

• Active or retired military or police $99,000

This was version XI of the Race of Heroes. Photo:Mauricio León / EL TIEMPO

With registration, athletes will receive a race kit that includes:

• Official event t-shirt in dryfit.

• 70 x 40 cm towel

• Runner number

• Gifts from sponsors.

Those who register in virtual mode will receive their runner's medal in the kit.

For those registered for the in-person race, the kits will be delivered in person at the Gran Estación Shopping Center in Bogotá on May 3 and 4 between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm

Those registered in virtual mode will receive the kit at the address registered at the time of registration in Colombia.

