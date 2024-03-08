Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 20:58

The 4th National Culture Conference (4th CNC), held by the Ministry of Culture (Minc), reached its last day, this Friday (8), in Brasília, with the central theme of Democracy and the Right to Culture.

In the final plenary, which began on Thursday night (7) and ended this Friday (8), delegates presented to the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, the 30 proposals considered priorities, from the six thematic axes of the conference. After analysis, debates and votes during 4 of the 5 days of the conference, the more than 1,200 delegates ranked the winning proposals on a scale of votes received.

The 4th CNC ended an interval of more than 10 years, since the last conference, in December 2013. The event began with 140 proposals received in municipalities, states and the Federal District. The working groups chose 84 priorities, which were transformed into 30, in the plenary sessions of the six thematic axes.

During the morning of this Friday, in the final plenary, the delegates also discussed, modified, approved and rejected some proposals presented during the 4th CNC.

The dozens of motions approved en bloc in the final plenary do not enter the final text of the 30 proposals approved by the conference. They serve to mark positions or support ideas.

Advances

The advisor to the National Council for Cultural Policy (CNPC), producer Mariana Queiroz, pointed out that among the advances in the final text of the conference are, above all, the appreciation and visibility given to the protagonism of the masters of popular cultures; looking at indigenous culture as a major influencer in the formation of Brazilian cultural identity.

According to the counselor, another widely defended point was the expansion of representations of cultural sectors at the CNPC, such as audiovisual, capoeira, digital culture, among others.

For the Popular Cultures Sector Collegiate, which is part of the CNPC structure, there was a request for division into several popular cultures collegiates, due to the various aspects within popular culture. “I believe that these are innovations that we will have in this next National Culture Plan. I think we will spend 20 years looking at this 2024 conference, because a lot of material was produced”, said Mariana Queiroz.

Another issue approved among the 30 proposals is the strengthening of the National Arts Policy, in Axis 6 – Right to the arts and digital languages. The forecast is for the publication of more public notices to finance cultural projects that value inclusion and Brazilian gender, racial, cultural and artistic diversity.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, the president of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte), Maria Marighella, commented on the entity's mission in this process. “We will coordinate the working group that will collect the inputs within 1 year. This group will present the elements of construction of the National Arts Policy and will need to be validated in a cultural plenary”.

Next steps

The Executive Secretary of the MinC, Márcio Tavares, explained that after 60 days of the CNC, the proposals will be forwarded to municipal, state and Federal District councils, culture points, in addition to delegates and state and municipal Culture secretariats. The proposals will help the ministry prepare, together with civil society, the new National Culture Plan.

“We managed to have a set of proposals that are very much in line with what the government defends and that will contribute a lot to our work guidelines, to rebuild the National Cultural Plan”, said the MinC Executive Secretary positively.

It is expected that, by October of this year, the text of the proposal will be sent to the National Congress for consideration. Only after all processing in the Legislative Branch, if approved, will the law go to presidential sanction to materialize, finally, in a National Culture Plan, lasting 10 years.