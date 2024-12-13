The ABC Award for Best Car of the Year is one of the most prestigious awards in Spain that, held since 1973, recognizes the best vehicle marketed each year. The winner of the 2025 edition has been the electric Renault 5 E-Tech, chosen from a total of 12 finalists.

The model revives its success from 1973, the year in which Renault 5 was awarded this same award in its first edition. With this victory, Renault has won the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year in Spain for the eleventh time, positioning itself as the brand that has received it the most times.

Thus, the electric Renault 5 E-Tech joins the awards achieved by the original Renault 5, Renault 18 (1979), Renault 9 (1983), Renault 21 (1987), Renault 19 (1989), Renault Clio (1991) , Renault Twingo (1994), Renault Laguna (1995), Renault Mégane (1997) and Renault Arkana (2022).

For Sébastien Guigues, general director of Renault and Alpine in Spain, “the welcome, both from the public and the specialized press, has been spectacular. Thanks to its design that goes straight to the heart, its technology and its performance, I am convinced that Renault 5 will continue the successful legacy of the model that won the ’73 award.









The manager acknowledges to this newspaper that for the moment they are very satisfied with the commercial results of a car that has only been on the market for a few months, and yet has already accumulated more than 1,000 orders in Spain. There are three keys that justify its good reception. “First of all, because it is an iconic car like few others on the market, people recognize it and identify it with the original model and what it represented.” A second factor is the price because “we cannot electrify Europe and Spain with 100,000 euro cars, and in this sense, the Renault 5 will have a starting price below 24,900 euros.”

The third argument that Guigues defends is that “the Renault 5 is a cool car, and it is also electric.” An important part of this credit goes to the designer of the vehicle, the Spanish Paula Fabregat. Guigues recognizes this by stating that “Paula is an added pride to a car that is already a pride in itself, because we have the pride of working with a very technological car that also catches the eye.”

In this sense, the figures in France can become a preview of what can happen in other markets, since it has surpassed a brand like Tesla in the month of November “and give us a year to see what happens in Spain.”

Among the important milestones that the Renault 5 celebrates as Car of the Year, it stands out that the original model was also the winner of the first edition of these awards back in 1973. Considered by the specialized press as one of the most important automobiles in the recent history of the automobile, prevailed over strong competitors such as Seat 127 or Simca 1200. «Not in vain, its launch revolutionized the sector internationally and especially in Spain, where 1 million units were manufactured and it became the most sold in 1980, 1981 and 1982,” recalls the general director of Renault and Alpine in Spain.

The brand celebrates that the rebirth of Renault 5 has once again achieved this important recognition, as it is the symbol of the Renaulution strategic plan through which the company is being transformed since 2021. With the purpose of democratizing electrical technology in Europe with a vehicle manufactured on our continent, electric Renault 5 E-Tech “which will soon be joined by another automotive icon such as the electric Renault 4.”

Sébastien Guigues also expresses his satisfaction with the aforementioned Renaulution plan, which is achieving “very good results through a complete range of electrified vehicles, many of which are also manufactured in Spain.”

In the 2025 edition, Renault 5 E-Tech electric has competed with Cupra Terramar, Citroën C3, Peugeot 3008, Alfa Romeo Junior, Nissan Qashqai, Lexus LBX, Dacia Duster, Fiat 600, Audi A3, Toyota CH-R and Omoda 5 .