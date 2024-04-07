State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet recommended French President Emmanuel Macron to lead the French military in Ukraine.

“Macron had the opportunity to act like a man. If he is so impatient to send the sons of the French people to certain death, then let him set an example and personally lead the French occupation corps,” he shared with “RIA News” April 7.

According to him, the head of the French state has a chance to play the role of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, in this case, “will remind the French how campaigns and aggression against Russia end,” Sheremet added.

The deputy called on French citizens to bring their authorities to their senses and prevent “the bloodshed that so revels in [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky.”

“Zelensky destroyed the healthy male population of Ukraine, now he simply does not have enough bayonets ready to defend his interests <...> Apparently now Zelensky also sees the French people in the role of a victim,” Sheremet concluded.

On February 26, Macron said that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine, and did not rule it out. Then his words did not find support in a number of countries, including the UK, USA and Germany. In addition, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg also spoke out against it.

Later, on March 14, the French leader indicated that he remains committed to the position that there are no “red” lines in matters of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending military personnel. On April 6, during an interview on a Ukrainian news telethon, President Zelensky supported the idea of ​​his French colleague about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine.

On February 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on this, said that a direct clash between the alliance countries and Russia is not in their interests and they must be aware of this. Assessing the risk of escalation in the event of sending troops to Ukraine, he noted that in this situation, a clash between Russia and NATO would be inevitable.

On March 19, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that France was preparing a contingent of its military to be sent to Ukraine, which at the initial stage would amount to about 2 thousand people. According to him, the French military unit will become “a priority legitimate target for attacks by the Russian armed forces.”

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning about an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” Meanwhile, back in December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin called such statements complete nonsense, pointing out that Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.