Saturday, July 29, 2023, 4:53 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In a neighborhood of Roldán with, let’s say, that it had 200 inhabitants at the time, and I think I’m exaggerating, which in turn is a district of Torre Pacheco, they set up a flamenco festival in 1980 at the time when the scene began in Madrid with Tierno Galván, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers