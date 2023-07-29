













Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is delayed indefinitely | EarthGamer









Originally this film would have its premiere in the spring of 2024. But that was before this work stoppage broke out and it is to be imagined that production did not even start.

The announcement came from Sony Pictures Entertainment and it’s not an isolated thing. While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is ‘frozen’ other films from this production company are suffering from delays in their release.

We recommend: Spider-Man 4 with Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire could be on the way according to an actor.

That is the case of the movie Grand Touring, although it is not something so severe, since it will happen from August 11 to 25; a mere delay of days. Sony hopes that fans will help promote this highly anticipated film.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

All because Orlando Bloom and David Harbor, members of the artists’ union, cannot promote Grand Touring. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse It’s not the only Spider-Man-related film that ended up being delayed.

Kraven the Hunter it will go from October… to August 2024! But before and that same year it will have its premiere Madame Webwhich will be on February 16, while Venom 3 It is scheduled for July 12.

What about other non-Spider-Man related movies? The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlifewhich does not yet have a title, goes from December 20, 2023 to March 29, 2024.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

As to bad boys 4 is planned for June 14 of next year, and the new film of karate Kid it goes from June 7 to December 13, 2024. This is taking into account that the strike does not extend further. But for now nobody wants to give up.

Apart from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)