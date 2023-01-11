“queen of the south 3″, the hit Telemundo series, brought back Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza for one last adventure. Although the story moved away from the world of drug trafficking and became a political thriller, the action has not been lacking in the last few episodes.

The plot has become more complicated than imagined and now we are only a week away from the telenovela reaching its end. In that sense, we share everything about the premiere of chapter 58 this January 11.

What time does chapter 58 of “The Queen of the South 3” come out according to your country?

The release time of “La reina del sur 3” varies depending on the country, so we share the schedule with you:

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so its third installment can only be seen through Telemundo for now.

On which channels can I watch Telemundo according to my country?

Below, we share the official channels so you don’t miss the LIVE broadcast.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Kate del Castillo resumed her character as Teresa Mendoza. Photo: Composition/LR

In case you do not have the Telemundo channel, its official YouTube channel and application post all its episodes after they are broadcast on TV.

When can “La reina del sur 3” be seen on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3” will be part of the Netflix catalog. According to the streaming platform, it will be available from December 30, 2022.