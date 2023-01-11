The hosts started the match strongly, and were about to open the scoring on more than one occasion, amid Turin’s retreat and shy attacking attempts.

However, the offensive efficiency witnessed sterility in scoring throughout the two halves, so the two teams resorted to two additional halves.

The scenario of the first half was repeated in the second of it, but this time Torino dealt me ​​a severe blow, with its Ivory Coast defender Kofi Djeji sent off with a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

But with ten players, Torino remained steadfast in front of Milan and dragged it into two additional halves.

And with lackluster attacks that did not bear fruit in the first extra half, the slap came from Turin in the 114th minute, when Frenchman Michel Ndari Adobo scored the winning goal for the guests, to pass through to the quarter-finals.

Torino will meet in the quarter-finals with Sampdoria or Fiorentina, who meet on Thursday.