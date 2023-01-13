After 60 chapters, “Queen of the South 3” is about to come to an end. With a story that led Teresa Mendoza, a character from Kate del Castillo, by countries such as Bolivia, Mexico, Colombia and Peru; the production is ready to say goodbye to television after intense moments in its plot. Shortly after its outcome, the series, which can already be seen in Peru on Netflix, will show the fate of the Mexican.

When will the final chapter of season 3 of “The Queen of the South” come out?

According to what was shared by Telemundo, the last episode of season 3 of “La reina del sur” will be broadcast on January 16 in the United States, with the intention of making way for “El señor de los cielos 8”.

The third season of “The Queen of the South” is about to end. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time does chapter 59 of “La reina del sur 3″ come out, according to your country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “La reina del sur 3” starting at 8:00 pm Below, we leave you a list of schedules, according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Kate del Castillo resumes her character as Teresa Mendoza. Photo: composition LR

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“Queen of the South” is a series produced by Telemundo. In this context, the third part of the fiction is broadcast exclusively by the Telemundo channel, its mobile app and on its website.