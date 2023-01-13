World Economic Forum 2023: employment of the army

More than five thousand men have been mobilized by the Swiss armed forces to protect the World Economic Forum 2023which will be held at Davos from 16 to 20 January.

Despite the overall short duration, theThe entire northern area of ​​the canton will remain militarized for much longer: the military deployment will in fact be operational from 10 to 26 of the current month. The airspace will be substantially closed, as well as protected by additional radar stations directly interconnected with those of the neighboring countries of Austria and Italy.

For the entire duration of the summit the skies of the whole of Switzerland will be patrolled 24/7 by fighter planes in constant flightwhile numerous police checkpoints at various points in the valley leading to Davos will prevent non-residents from approaching the meeting place.

