The third season of “queen of the south” It could be the last, so his finale has all his followers excited. After escaping from prison and looking for the ‘black horseman’, Teresa Mendoza’s adventure is about to end and she only has to tie up a loose end: Epifanio Vargas.

At first, the former villain was shown as an ally, but now he has become the main objective of the protagonist. Only one will be left alive in chapter 61, so we share all the details of its premiere so you don’t miss the outcome.

When is the end of “La reina del sur 3″?

Chapter 60 of “La reina del sur 3” has its premiere scheduled for this January 16. Expectations are high, but the series with Kate del Castillo promised that it will not disappoint fans, who are already counting down the hours until its launch.

What time is chapter 60 of “Queen of the South 3″?

Mexico (Mexico City): 7.00 pm

Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE in Mexico and Latin America?

“La reina del sur 3” can only be seen on Telemundo, so we share where to watch the channel according to your country:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“La reina del sur” is one of the most famous programs on Telemundo. Photo: Telemundo

”The Queen of the South 3″: full cast

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Pêpê Rapazote, as Pablo Landero

Antonio Gil as Oleg Yosikov

Isabella Sierra, as Sofia Mendoza

Alejandro Calva, as César Güemes

Cuca Escribano, as Sheila

Kika Edgar, as Genoveva Alcalá

Lincoln Palomeque, as Faustino Sanchez Godoy

Ed Trucco as Ernie Palmero

Horacio Garcia Rojas as Charlie Velazquez

Ágata Clares, as Paloma Aljarafe

Emmanuel Orenday, as Danilo Marquez

Beth Chamberlin as Jane Kosar

Sofia Lama, as Susana Guzman.

How many chapters does “The Queen of the South 3” have?

The third season of “La reina del sur” consists of a total of 60 episodes. Its arrival on the small screen occurred after a long pause due to the coronavirus and light will also be available on Netflix eventually.

How many seasons does “The Queen of the South” have?

“The Queen of the South” has 3 seasons. She came to Telemundo in 2011 and is ready to say goodbye after 12 years.