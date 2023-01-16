LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday.ranking second after the all-time record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has 38,387 points which he made throughout his career.

“The level at which LeBron is playing is unlikely to be replicated for a long time.” According to experts. At just turned 38, the Akron native has shown that age is just a number and that continued excellence depends on the physique, but also on the motivation of each player.

Kareem, who is in the Hall of Fame of the Lakers, is about to be reached by LeBron, as several class factors have positioned him as one of the best players ever and in the same way they bring him closer to breaking the records of other NBA players.

One of these key events was playing at home against the Philadelphia 76ers as he broke the milestone in the first quarter with a jump shot. With that entry he went from having 37,999 points to 38,001 points.

In this same meeting James finished the game with 38.24 points in his career, well, he scored 35 points along with 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Sixers. Despite LeBron’s performance, the Sixers, as they are also known, pulled off a 113-112 victory, handing the Lakers their third loss in a row.

This meeting left them 13th in the Western Conference table with a win-loss record this season of 19-24. However, LeBron continues to be one of the best players in the NBA as he maintains an average of 29 points per game.

James is 364 points shy of the record, which experts say if he keeps up his pace he could surpass the milestone in just 13 more games.. This result would mean that he could finish at the top of the all-time scoring tables in February.

While achieving the latest milestone on Sunday, James retained an interesting record of being the youngest player to surpass all career scoring milestones from 21,000 to 38,000 points, “Fox Sports” host Nick Wright noted on Twitter.

