Chapter 25 of “La reina del sur 3″ continues with the action and adventure of Teresa Mendoza tonight through Telemundo. The series starring Kate del Castillo already has a confirmed date for its premiere on Netflix and in the meantime continues with her fans waiting for her next step through Peru in this third season.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you how, when and where to see the new episode, so that you do not miss a single minute of this story of politics and drug trafficking.

At what time does chapter 24 of “La reina del sur 3″ PREMIERE?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 22.

Where to watch FREE ONLINE “La reina del sur 3”?

“Queen of the South 3” can be seen in a way ONLINE and FREE through the Telemundo channel in the countries where its signal is enabled.

In the same way, it can be enjoyed online through its website and mobile application. However, you also have the possibility to see 20 minutes of each chapter in the Telemundo’s official Youtube page.

The third season of “La reina del sur” will have a total of 60 episodes. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic

On which broadcast channels to watch the third season of “La reina del sur”?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD

Cast of “The Queen of the South 3”

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Lincoln Palomeque as Faustino Sanchez

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Pêpê Rapazote as Pablo Landero

Isabella Sierra as Sofia Dantes

Kika Édgar as Genoveva Alcalá

Emmanuel Orenday as Danilo Marquez.

Cast of “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: Telemundo.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that “La reina del sur 3” will premiere on December 30, 2022 on the platform. In such a way, fans will be able to watch all 60 episodes of the series from that day on.