Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, many misfortunes have happened to users who had earned account verification on their own merits and not for paying. But they are not the only ones affected, since many employees before the takeover were laid off, but apparently, this wave has ended according to the controversial businessman.

The character has confirmed that he will begin to hire new people, obviously to replace the jobs of those who decided to leave due to the plan of Twitter 2.0. Although it should be noted that the most requested are from the engineering part, which would imply a change to the page. Although experts in the sales area are also being included.

Added to this is the fact that media such as The Verge have had access to communications indicating that Elon Musk you want all employees to send weekly updates about their work via email.

This should have the following data as expressed by the source:

Weekly update, name, department and date. Within the email, they should include what project they are working on, “code samples” if relevant or work summaries for non-technical work, and what they have been trying to achieve.

In addition, the appointment of the positions you are requesting is included Musk:

In terms of critical hires, I’d say people who are good at writing software are the top priority.

Now the information needs to come to light in a more official way.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: It seems that with these types of events we will continue to wait for Twitter to become a more stable platform. The changes have already begun, but that great differentiator is still present.