In a tense scene, “Queen of the South 3” presented his final chapter. The premiere showed us Epifanio Vargas seeing how his world of corruption led him only to perdition. Exposed to everyone by Teresa Mendoza, he told her that it is time to settle accounts. The Mexican agreed and both faced each other for the last time.

Without waiting for her to have a weapon, he tried to attack her with his pistol, but did not count on Mendoza’s speed. She shot him first in the stomach and then in the head. A) Yes, Epifanio Vargas died at the hands of Teresa Mendoza and she finally got revenge.

How was the corruption of Epifanio Vargas exposed in “La reina del sur”?

Teresa Mendoza and Epifanio Vargas see each other again. Photo: Telemundo

Teresa Mendoza, who infiltrated the presidential palace with Oleg and his allies, managed to communicate with Epifanio Vargas, after they caught Whitaker, the senator’s staff. With the group having to advance the plan, the Mexican decided to speak with the president and revealed that she is watching him. They both decided to meet.

Teresa Mendoza exposes the corruption of Epifanio Vargas. Photo: Telemundo

Upon meeting after more than 50 chapters, the protagonist rebuked him for his corrupt acts, but he stated that it is normal and that it is time for her to also work with “the greats.”

She refused, although the conversation continued. What the president had not noticed was that there was a camera on the Mexican’s badge, which was transmitting all her talk live.

Without realizing it, the president revealed his corrupt acts to the world, especially to Mexico.