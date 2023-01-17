There are still 1.4 billion people living in China, but fewer. Another country is expected to overtake the People’s Republic this year.

It looked like this in Shanghai in 2013 before Corona, when crowds thronged for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

EFor the first time in more than six decades, China’s population has fallen. “At the end of 2022, the national population was 1.41175 billion people,” the national statistics office said on Tuesday. This is “a decrease of 850,000 compared to the end of 2021”. The People’s Republic has been confronted with a falling birth rate for some time.

According to the data, 9.56 million people were born in China last year. At the same time, 10.41 million died.

Disaster year 1960

It was the first decline in the number of people in – still – the world’s most populous country since the 1960s, when China was suffering from the worst famine in modern history. This was caused by the “Great Leap Forward” industrialization and collectivization program proclaimed by the founder of the state, Mao Tse-tung.

According to a UN report, India is set to overtake China as the country with the most people by 2023.