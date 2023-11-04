It is difficult to believe that there was barely room for a pin in a square like that of Julián Romea in Murcia, but it is an image that is very close to what happened this Saturday during the performance of ‘Animal Rhythms’, by the Alicante puppet company Fàbrica de Paraules, which participates in the XXII edition of the Titeremurcia International Festival.

The festival is celebrated until November 13 in different enclaves of the municipality and, in this context, this Saturday afternoon the La Luz de la Verbena cultural space in the Carmen neighborhood hosted the show ‘Mar de Arena’ for the second day, by the artist Brígida Molina, an exclusive premiere for the festival.

Although the contest takes place in different parts of the Region, it has a notable weight in Murcia and will be in the five municipal auditoriums and in two of the main theaters, such as the Circo and the Bernal, in El Palmar. In addition to its usual presence in Julián Romea Square, which, next to Basabé Street, will be the scene of the free activities that continue today, the 5th, and Sunday, November 12.

The Councilor for Culture, Diego Avilés, highlighted that the large influx of public has led the City Council and the organizers to consider the entrance of Romea as a new stage for next year, expanding the space for attendees.