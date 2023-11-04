The coach underlined the positions of the individuals including those of Colpani and Mota Carvalho in view of the Bentegodi lunch match in Verona.

Monza, after the draw with Udinese, returns to the pitch in Verona at 12.30pm at the Bentegodi. Here are the statements of the Brianza coach Raffaele Palladino in the press conference:

On continuity: It’s something I believe in and always look for. Since the beginning of the year we have only grown, even against high-level teams. At the start of the championship it is normal that there was a running-in phase, I wouldn’t say that we started slowly.

About tomorrow: It can be a dirty match, Verona tries to make you play badly, they are difficult to face. But we are ready, I am convinced that we will give a great performance. Now it’s time to score points to reach our goal.

On Izzo's recovery time: The doctor knows the recovery times, he had a delicate operation and we are waiting for the progress of his recovery. I hope to have it as soon as possible.

About Mota Carvalho: I was clear with him after Monza-Udinese. It’s only right that he knows we want more. This week in training gave me great answers also from a mental point of view.

About Vignato: I didn’t discover it, there had already been a lot of good talk for some time. A good journey has certainly been made. I don’t think he’s 100% mature yet, he still has to grow and we are helping him with this. Football is made up of opportunities, Caprari got hurt and his chance arrived.

On Citizens: I was hoping to see him soon but unfortunately he caught the flu and won’t be able to make the trip

On the rumors about Colpani: He is absolutely not distracted, this morning I looked him in the eyes and asked him to concentrate. He is a very intelligent boy but he should be left alone.

About Machin: He's had a great journey, last year in the first 4 months he wasn't presentable in terms of attitude, then we all know what season he had. Even during this year he had slowed down but got back in line. He has great qualities.

On Gagliardini in defense: I liked it a lot, I heard that it wasn’t a successful experiment but he can do that role like he can do many others.

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 11:07 pm)

