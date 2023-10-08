Sunday, October 8, 2023, 09:14



The Puerto Lumbreras City Council refuses to appear in the judicial procedure opened against the former president of the Community and former mayor of the municipality, Pedro Antonio Sánchez, for what is known as the ‘Guardería case’. In this process, justice is trying to determine the destination of more than 600,000 euros in public subsidies received by the City Council during Sánchez’s time.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Lorca notified the City Council of a period of 30 days to present a document of private accusation and request the opening of an oral trial or the dismissal of the case. In its response to the court, the Consistory indicates that “this party comes to desist and renounce all civil and criminal action in the present procedure, considering that the result of the procedures carried out to date does not reveal the existence of any criminal offense.” and/or civil by which the Puerto Lumbreras City Council has been harmed.

Thirteen years in prison



The Public Prosecutor’s Office requests that Pedro Antonio Sánchez be sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison and 36 years of special disqualification from employment or public office for alleged irregularities in the construction of the municipal care centers for children and women in Puerto Lumbreras. Several municipal technicians are also prosecuted, the accidental secretary of the City Council, the architect hired by the City Council and the auditor. The prosecutor accuses Sánchez of incurring alleged continued crimes of prevarication, fraud and falsification of public documents.