The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy PS4, PS5 or Xbox (One and Series X on the same disc) of EA Sports FC 24. The discount varies from version to version, from approximately €10 to €16. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for all versions it is €79.99 and all versions are at the lowest price ever. The PS4 version is sold and shipped by Amazon, while the PS5 and Xbox versions are sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known and reliable retailer.

EA Sports FC 24 is the latest chapter in the Electronic Arts football saga previously known as FIFA. The PS4 version of the game includes a free upgrade from PS5. In this chapter you can find over 19,000 players, more than 700 teams and over 30 leagues. There is also no shortage of female players, various complete Volta and Ultimate Team game modes. The game supports cross-play.