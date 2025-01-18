The Puerta del Sol clock will stop its hands for a few days. It will be in the month of March and will do so for a period about 10 or 15 days due to cleaning tasks that will cause the capital, and the place where all Spaniards drink the traditional 12 grapes, to remain, for a few days, without an hour.

This is what those in charge have explained to the newspaper The World. Relojería Soñada is the company that is dedicated to maintaining the machinery of the Royal Post Office. Now, for the first time in more than 30 yearsthe best-known watch in Spain will go through workshops.

This operation still does not have a specific start date, although it is expected to occur throughout the month of March. “We will do it in parts so that there is minimal downtime,” one of its managers confesses to the aforementioned media.

“After 30 years it is advisable to review it before anything can happen. It’s better to take precautions and clean it,” adds this watchmaker who, in turn, confirms that no important changes need to be made, but that the work would only be a simple cleaning.

“There is no major operation to do, because that is why we maintain it throughout the year. It is simply cleaning. There are places that we cannot reach without some parts being dismantled. But like any machine, you have to clean it and put oil in it again”, comment on it.

First it will be the turn of the hours sector. Then, the quarter system and, finally, the movement train of the hourly system will touch, moment when the clock will have to be stoppedwhich will be the first stoppage in more than 30 years.

A period of time that, precisely, its own managers stand out due to the good work of their machinery and to “the care he has received.” “Imagine, what other machine can have been running continuously for 30 years? It’s pretty hard to come by. Imagine that a cell phone lasts 30 years today.”asks another of those responsible.