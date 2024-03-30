In the field filmfew occasions are as outstanding as the conjunction of talents in the same work. 'The Hollywood Game', under the direction of Robert Altman, is a clear example of this. Over three decades since its release, this film continues to be a benchmark in the history of the seventh art, thanks to its renowned cast and distinctive directorial style.

The movie offers a film experience that continues to fascinate audiences even today. Its plot unravels the entanglements and intrigues of the world of cinema in the emblematic city of Hollywood.

What is 'The Hollywood Game' about?

The plot of “The Hollywood Game” focuses on a sophisticated and cunning executive in the Hollywood film industry. hollywood, who begins receiving death threats from a disgruntled writer he previously promised to contact but never did. The irony of the situation is that Griffin Mill He is known for his kind treatment of writers. However, the luxurious lifestyle of Griffin is threatened, as he is trying to find a way to separate from his girlfriend, whose independence and intelligence make her an unsuitable choice as a trophy wife.

How long is 'The Hollywood Game'?

The duration of 'The Hollywood Game' It is approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Who are the 12 Oscar-winning actors?

The film features a big-name cast, although most of the stars' roles are brief cameos, with the notable exception of Tim Robbinswho was awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 'Mystic River' (2004), and who leads this witty satire on the ins and outs of Hollywood. In addition, figures such as Rod Steigerwho received the Oscar for Best Leading Actor for his work in 'In the heat of the night' (1967), Joel Graylaureate with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor by 'Cabaret' (1972), James Coburnwinner of the statuette in the same category for his performance in 'Affliction' (1997), and Jack Lemmontwice awarded: first as Best Supporting Actor by 'Stopover in Hawaii' (1956), to later establish itself as Best Leading Actor by 'Save the tiger' (1972), directed by John G. Avildsen. All of these actors make appearances playing themselves.

As for the female cast, the film has figures of the stature of Marlee Matlinwho obtained the Academy Award as Best Leading Actress for his role in 'Children of a minor god' (1986), and Julia Robertswinner of the Oscar in the same category for her outstanding performance in 'Erin Brockovich' (2000), directed by Steven Soderbergh. Furthermore, they add Cherrecognized with the award for Best Leading Actress for his role in 'Moon spell' (1987), and Susan Sarandonawarded in the same category for 'Death penalty' (nineteen ninety five). Completing the cast are two Oscar winners such as Best Supporting Actress: Whoopi Goldberg for his work in 'Ghost. Beyond love' (1990), and Anjelica Hustonthanks to his interpretation in 'The Honor of the Prizzi' (1985).

What is 'The Hollywood Game' characterized by?

According to the film expert, John Smith, 'The Hollywood Game' It is a work that stands out for its satirical and caustic approach to the Hollywood film industry. The film offers a critical and scathing look at the ins and outs and complexities of the world of screens. Additionally, it is notable for its fragmented narrative, featuring multiple intertwined subplots and a wide variety of characters, each with their own motivations. Likewise, it is recognized for its stellar cast that includes fast dialogues and humorous situations that offer an ironic vision of the culture of hollywood.

The rules of the game. Photo: Rakuten TV

On which platforms to watch 'The Hollywood Game'?

The availability of the film on streaming platforms may vary depending on the region and time. However, some of the most popular outlets where you could find this movie to rent, buy, or watch with a subscription include Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies and YouTube.