The expected Puebla Fair is about to begin, and expectations are high with a line-up of internationally renowned artists who will fully perform free at the Teatro del Pueblo. Taking place from April 25 to May 12, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The governor Sergio Solomon He highlighted the importance of this event to showcase the greatness of the state and strengthen the ties of unity among the inhabitants of Puebla.

Accompanied by the honorary president of the SEDIF Board of Trustees, Gaby Bonilla, as well as by local businessmen, he highlighted the collaboration between the state government and the private sector to position the entity at the national and international level.

The Puebla Fair will not only offer top-level musical shows, but also a wide variety of activities for all ages. From circus and ice shows to craft and livestock shows, there will be something for every taste and preference.

The Teatro del Pueblo will be the main stage of the fair, where artists of the caliber of Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Enrique Iglesias and Marco Antonio Solísamong others.

This space will witness exciting performances that will delight viewers and create unforgettable memories.

Furthermore, the Palenque will offer a unique experience with the participation of renowned regional Mexican music artists, such as Julión Álvarez, Alejandro Fernández, Banda MS and Christian Nodal, among others.

Those attending Palenque will enjoy a festive and vibrant atmosphere that is part of the cultural tradition of the region.

The Puebla Fair 2024 promises to be an unmissable event that will bring together residents and visitors around fun, culture and tradition.

With a varied and exciting program, this fair will be a reflection of the spirit and joy of Puebla, demonstrating once again why it is one of the most outstanding tourist destinations in Mexico.

The poster of the Teatro del Pueblo of the Puebla Fair 2024

On Thursday, April 25, Carlos Rivera will be there

On Friday the 26th, Caifanes

Saturday 27, Enrique Iglesias

Sunday 28, Marco Antonio Solís.

On Monday the 29th Matisse will be on stage.

On Tuesday, April 30, Sebastián Yatra.

On Wednesday, May 1, Cardinals and Invasors of Nuevo León will perform.

On Thursday, May 2, Paulina Rubio.

On Friday the 3rd, David Bisbal.

On Saturday the 4th, La Arrolladora.

Sunday the 5th will be Maluma.

On Monday, May 6, Santa Fe Klan.

On Tuesday the 7th, Alejandro Sanz.

On Wednesday the 8th, Blue Angels.

On Thursday the 9th, James Hype & Meduza Waster Castle.

On Friday the 10th, Matute.

Saturday the 11th, Kenya OS.

Sunday, May 12, Ha*Ash.