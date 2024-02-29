Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana They are clear that they will run at least one major event in Europe, but they have not defined their calendar in the middle of a season that has already begun.

Bernal, who has had a surprising and exciting start, as he was not expected to be so advanced in his form, will not be in the Italian classic Strade Bianche next Saturday, as confirmed on the Global Cycling Network by the Ineos coach. Steve Cummings:

“After all, Egan will not be participating in Strade Bianche and some changes may be made.”

Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle. Photo: Instagram: Egan Bernal

The British team has not defined the schedule for the champion of the Giro d'Italia in 2021 and the Tour de France in 2019, it is unknown which of the three major races of the World Tour it will face.

“We are still not sure what grand tour he wants to do… We will discuss in the next few days.” Cummings warns that with Bernal you have to go calmly, without rushing, after the accident in January 2022, when he collided with a bus.

“It is a bit of a special case because of its history. His third place in O Great Road It is certainly a good push. Now it remains to be seen how he will recover in the coming days. Then we will make decisions,” he said about the Colombian who has just competed wheel to wheel, in Portugal, for stage and overall victories against the two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

In case of Nairo Quintana It is different, his plans were altered after testing positive for covid-19 after the Tour Colombia, a test in which he did not do well; However, he is already recovered and confirmed to run the Tour of Catalonia, from March 18 to 24, in what will be his return to Europe after a year and a half.

The 34-year-old rider is already in the old continent and is advancing his practices in accordance with the sports directors' plan for a season in which he will face the Giro d'Italia as his maximum objective.

LISANDRO RENGIFO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@LisandroAbel

