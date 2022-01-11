2021 will remain in the memory for the Argentine team. He managed to be champion of the Copa América, beat Brazil in the final at the Maracana, ended a long drought and saw Lionel Messi win the title that had been denied him so much.
For all the players it was very special, but one who had a dream match was Gonzalo Montiel. The side, who was still a River player, was one of the figures of the night and scored in the best way Neymar.
He had several personal crosses, he marked it very firmly and now he remembered the meeting in an Instagram story. The right side reposted an image in which he is seen looking at the Brazilian and showing that he was not afraid of him despite being a world star.
Montiel lives an excellent moment in Seville, where he is increasingly adapted and is one of the figures. In the National Team he fights for a position with Nahuel Molina, who was playing in the last games, but both will be present at the Qatar World Cup. After showing that he was not sorry to play in a final, the one who emerged in River goes for everything and is excited about continuing to grow as a footballer.
#publication #Gonzalo #Montiel #months #Copa #América #memory #Neymar
Leave a Reply