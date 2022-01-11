A US resident celebrated her 106th birthday and explained the reasons for her longevity. Her words leads WNYW.

Dorothy Nedd from Philadelphia, PA, celebrated the landmark date on Friday, January 7th with family and friends. The woman lives with her daughter and granddaughter. In total, the long-liver has 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. “I feel great!” – the American told the correspondent of the local TV company.

The 106-year-old woman named her faith in God and her love of fast food as the secrets of her longevity. “My grandmother always took me to church, and after the service we often went to McDonald’s and ate a Big Mac. Grandma has long loved Big Macs, ”said Nedd’s granddaughter Zulema.

Related materials:

She added that the woman needed care only after the outbreak of a pandemic of a new coronavirus infection, since she was no longer able to visit relatives. “Grandma came to us every Friday before the pandemic, but now she has to communicate with her family on the Internet. Everyone misses her very much, but does not want to endanger her, ”says Zulema Nedd.

Earlier it was reported that a 100-year-old resident of Australia called her favorite alcoholic drink the secret of her longevity. The woman believes that she has lived so long because she regularly drinks a glass of her favorite wine.