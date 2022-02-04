San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- In the municipality of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, was formally installed Security Councilmeeting that was headed by the mayor Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez, and the head of the Executive Secretariat of the State System of Public Security Ricardo G. Jenny del Rincón.

In the use of the voice Jenny del Rincón, highlighted that one of the most important components of this Municipal Council is the participation of citizens and productive sectors.

He indicated that the municipality of San Ignacio will have the full support of the Security Secretariat to improve and lower crime rates, since one of the functions of this body is to lower and manage resources at the federal and state levels, the professionalization and equipping of security institutions in Sinaloa.

Read more: You can help! Mazatlan Food Bank calls to join the emergency campaign

He called on the Council to monitor crime statistics, to know where efforts must be concentrated, and that the agreements they make are real actions and that the mayor has the capacity to comply with them together with them, since this is going to be part of the accountability of the mayor and his work report.

He thanked the organization of the city council for the realization of this event, and said he had every desire to work with the municipality, in the follow-up of activities.

For his part, Mayor Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez said that they should be involved with society and the Sanignacense community, so that they feel the confidence that should prevail with the Armed Forces and Public Security.

He mentioned that this Council must be given a function, that it not remain in the protocol, “the important thing is that this transcends towards the community, which is precisely to carry out the statistics in our municipality, we know the crimes that exist and we have to channel them, and we as a Council and the responsibility of the secretary is to inform and will not be in a lethargy” he expressed.

Finally, he said that as municipal president, he is interested in working in this direction, because he has the will to serve his people, but above all, he added that training is needed, and support in terms of uniforms and equipment, since Fortemun’s resources are very limited.

Said Council was made up of Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez as president, Jesús Calderón as technical secretary.

Read more: This weekend or Monday they would announce a decision on the Mazatlan Carnival

It is also integrated by Alejandro Bravo Martínez Coronel of the 110th Battalion, Juan Ramón Luevanos Salas Director of Public Security, Ricardo Manjarrez Vega Coordinator of Civil Protection, Magaly Bastidas Manjarrez Attorney General and Guadalupe Mellado Osuna Councilor of the Security Commission.