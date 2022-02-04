Pharmaceuticals Bhart Biotech continues to work on the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 that can be applied nasally. The latest development of scientific research already has approval to start phase 3 trials of its alternative application immunizer.

While current vaccines produce powerful immunity against severe disease, but provide transient protection, the announced nasal vaccines have presented themselves as the best way to prevent infections in the long term.

+ Covid-19: How to dismantle the arguments of those who are against vaccination?

The explanation, as reported by The New York Times, is very simple: it is that these can provide protection exactly where it is most needed to block the virus – that is, in the mucous membranes of the airways. As Krishna Ella, president and general director of Bharat Biotech, compares, quoted by the same American daily, “it is the difference between planting sentries at the gates to stop intruders and trying to expel them after they have already invaded the castle”.

Furthermore, maintain those responsible for the trials now approved to enter phase 3, they could immunize entire populations much more quickly than with injections – which require expertise and more time for their administration. And it would also make it possible to circumvent the shortage of needles, syringes and other surgical materials. See also PS5: future backward compatibility with PS3 confirmed by the PS Store?

The post An inhalation instead of an injection? Future vaccines against covid-19 could be intranasal appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#inhalation #injection #Future #vaccines #intranasal