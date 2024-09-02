The Public Prosecution of the State participated in the 15th meeting of Their Excellencies the Assistant Public Prosecutors and Public Prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries via video conference technology, which was held today, Monday..

The state delegation during the meeting was headed by Counselor Sultan Ibrahim Al Juwaid, First Attorney General, with the participation of Mr. Haitham Ali Abdullah Al Hammadi, Attorney General of the Fujairah General Prosecution, and Mr. Obaid Ahmed Rabie Al Abdouli, Director of the International Judicial Cooperation Department..

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to mechanisms for enhancing joint cooperation between the public prosecutions in the member states, while it recommended a number of recommendations to be submitted to the next meeting of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Public Prosecutors and Public Prosecutors in the GCC countries, scheduled to be held next October..