Thanks to its new management, Xbox is willing to bring some of its exclusives to its competitors’ consoles. We already saw this with Pentiment, Sea of ​​Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded at the beginning of the year. Now, A report has indicated that the next Xbox exclusive to arrive on the PlayStation 5 will be revealed next week.

Multiple reports, sources, and insiders have indicated that next week, Xbox plans to announce that one of its games will be coming to the PlayStation 5. Although there is no official information at the moment, this could happen during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, which will take place on August 20. Now, Regarding the game in question, everything seems to indicate that it is Forza Horizon 5.

Insiders like eXtas1st claim that Forza Horizon 5 would be coming to the PlayStation 5 in the near future. However, Xbox Two podcast member Jezz Corden has pointed out that the selected game is not the work of Playground Games, but will instead be another exclusive. While this person did not provide any additional information, All reports have pointed to the fact that this is not Starfield, something that has been rumored for months.

It looks like PlayStation 5 users will be getting a new Xbox game in the near future. On a related note, this is why Phantom Blade Zero will not be coming to Xbox consoles. The company also reveals its plans for Gamescom 2024.

The idea of ​​seeing something like Forza Horizon 5, one of the big exclusives that kicked off the Xbox Series X|S generation on PlayStation 5 sounds strange, but it shouldn’t be a big surprise. What’s interesting is that the game was a hit at the time, and previous reports had indicated that ports would focus on games that didn’t meet Microsoft’s sales and expectations.

Via: Twisted Voxel