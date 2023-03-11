March 8, International Women’s Daya day that should be called the day of humanity, because it is the woman, the mother, not only of the human being, but of humanism, of love, selflessness and loyalty. But she is also the mother of resistance, work, effort and perseverance.

I don’t mean to be cheesy or romantic, rather I mean to be fair and portray the mexican womanthe one who has always resigned herself to being behind man, to being a second-rate human being, or an imperfect, unfinished man and who today claims the rightful place that belongs to her, that of being equal to man -although in many ways she is superior-.

Fortunately, new winds are blowing and I hope that in the future there will be no legislation that forces us to accept the gender equalitybut that is the natural and

logical, that it is only for intrinsic Justice, innate.

I make wishes because they do not exist women’s associationsbut of human beings, who seek collective progress, regardless of gender.

I make votes because the bad call “women’s liberation”do not represent the extra burden that the woman assumes by sharing with the man his provider rolewithout him also sharing that of the woman in their domestic activities.

I pray that we reach a stage of maturity such that we fully recognize our individual differences and at the same time our equal rights. Today is the international day of the blessed and great women, of the most beautiful of creation and of the best of human beings.

Happy day to all, especially to us men, because we have the privilege of living with women. Make of Mexico a country without “machos”… it’s time.

For Mexico dignified and united, let’s make a pact.

Thank you