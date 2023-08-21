The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its accounts on social media, that the penalty for attacking the data of financial or commercial establishments is that economic using information technology.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, which stipulates that a temporary imprisonment of no less than 5 years and a fine of no less than 500,000 dirhams and no more than 3 million dirhams shall be imposed on each person. Whoever obtains, acquires, modifies, destroys, discloses, leaks, cancels, deletes, alters, copies, publishes or republishes, without authorization, confidential information or data of a financial, commercial or economic establishment using information technology or an information technology means.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.