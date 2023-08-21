Known leaker billbil-kun is back on X/Twitter, revealing the action RPG’s possible release date Ghostrunner 2which is apparently fixed at October 26, 2023. If confirmed, this is yet another game that will further swell an October full of really interesting releases.

The deep throat, which usually doesn’t miss a beat, has also revealed that the One More Level title will be available in three different editions. The Standard Edition will be purchasable for 39.99 euroswhile the Deluxe and Brutal ones respectively at 49.99 euros and 69.99 euros.

No further details have been shared on the contents of the various editions of Ghostrunner 2 and therefore we just have to wait for an official announcement to find out more about it, which at this point we assume could arrive over the next few days, if not already tomorrow on the occasion of Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live.