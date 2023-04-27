A last gesture of love towards unknown people who have been waiting for the hope of receiving an organ for some time. Let’s go back to talking about Barbara Capovanibecause they have been donate organs of the psychiatrist to whom a former patient of his put an end to his life, already stopped by the police. A kidney of the woman has saved a child’s life who had been waiting for the transplant for a long time.

The psychiatrist lost her life at the hands of a former patient. Last Friday, in the late afternoon, the man, whom local residents considered a mine ready to explode, waited for her outside the Santa Chiara hospital ward in Pisa where she worked.

Barbara’s family, shocked by what happened, agreed to theorgan harvesting, which will serve to save the lives of other people. Like one of his kidneys, which was transported to the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome to help a sick little patient.

One of the kidneys removed from the doctor’s body it has already been transplanted into the body of a child in the Roman pediatric hospital, which has been waiting for a compatible organ for some time. Thanks to the loving gesture of the psychiatrist’s family, hope has now been rekindled for a better life for the patient of the Child Jesus of Rome.

Medical sources point out that other organs have also already been donated. As the liver of Barbara Capovani, who has reached Milan for an emergency transplant. And it is as if the doctor had done her job to the last, even after having so tragically left this world.

Organ harvesting was completed on Monday afternoon. A few hours later the kidneys, liver, heart and lungs reached the hospitals where some patients were waiting for them to return to life.

Michael Bellandiher companion, speaks of a last act of generosity on the part of the Pisan woman who was never afraid of anything and who would have loved to change things in her field.