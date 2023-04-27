Someone would have come in to live there

We return to talk about the case of the mother of the famous tiktoker Donato De CaprioRosa Gigante, who would have lost her life at the hands of her neighbor, Stephanie Russolillowhose house is occupied. Indeed, the woman is in the cell and will have to answer for Rosa’s crime. Someone, however, would have broken into his home and lived there illegally.

There Stefania Russolillo’s house it was illegally occupied. The 48-year-old woman is in a cell accused of having taken the life of Rosa Gigante, the 72-year-old mother of Donato De Caprio, a butcher from Naples who became famous for his videos on TikTok and the iconic phrase “With mollica or without”.

According to local media reports, the Carabinieri of the Nucleo Radiomobile of Naples and of the Fuorigrotta station made an intervention at number 21 of via Sant’Aniello in Pianura, the western suburbs of the Neapolitan city. The very building where they lived Rosa Gigante and Stefania Russolilloneighbours.

According to discovered by the Carabinieri, during the night a woman and her 2-year-old son allegedly entered the woman’s house, occupying it abusively. The investigations are underway and the agents will have to do all the necessary investigations.

The house had remained empty after the officers had taken the 47-year-old to the prison. The accusation is heavy: having taken the life of her 72-year-old mother in her house tiktoker butcher Donato De Caprio.

Stefania Russolillo, occupied house in the building where she found the deceased Rosa Gigante

The Carabinieri discovered that a woman and her young son, taking advantage of the absence of the home owner, they broke into the apartment. The house is on the second floor of the building where, on the ground floor, they found Rosa Gigante lifeless on 18 April.

Stefania Russolillo is currently in the women’s prison. She lived with her husband and her son. Just the husband had called the police. You probably left the house after the incident and the house has been occupied in the meantime.